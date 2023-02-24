University of Michigan Greek organizations raise more than $210K for nonprofits

The Center for Campus Involvement at University of Michigan welcomes about 4,000 students to campus with Escapade, an evening of food, fun and performances.

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan fraternities and sororities joined forces on Saturday, Feb. 18 to raise funds for three nonprofits during the annual Winterfest philanthropy event.

In total, the students raised $212,060 -- surpassing their $200,00 goal -- for the Autism Alliance of Michigan, Women’s Center of Michigan and Fisher House.

Each year, the Sigma Nu fraternity hosts Winterfest, a broomball tournament with a competitive fundraising platform bracket. Thousands of students participate and attend the event, according to a release.

“Every year I am humbled by the passion and commitment demonstrated by the many fraternities, sororities and the broader student community. They volunteer countless hours not only to fundraise, but to build the rink and organize an event that draws thousands,” President and CEO of AAoM Colleen Allen said in a statement. “No other event of this scale exists on a university campus that raises awareness and funds to support our families living with autism in Michigan.”

AAoM received $70,000 of funds raised in the broomball tournament.

“This is one of our proudest days as students,” Sigma Nu’s Philanthropy Chair and Event Coordinator Alejandro Arguello said in a statement. “Winterfest has been part of Greek Life for years, but none of us expected it would grow to the fundraising and participation levels we experienced this year”.