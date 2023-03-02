FoolMoon to light up Ann Arbor Farmers Market on April 7

FoolMoon attendees use a glowing photo booth in Kerrytown at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market.

ANN ARBOR – FoolMoon will return to Ann Arbor Farmers Market in Kerrytown on Friday, April 7 for an evening filled with luminaries, dancing, live music and more.

The event is presented by the Ann Arbor District Library and Assembli, formerly WonderFool Productions. FoolMoon will run from 7-10 p.m. and will feature laser shows, interactive installations and other surprises, according to an event release.

UFOs (unidentified foolish objects) is this year’s theme and participants are invited to show off their out-of-this-world creations.

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

As is tradition, luminary parades will take place between 8-8:15 p.m. for participants to march through the streets with their illuminated garb and luminaries. One will be staged at the Downtown Library and the other will gather at Ann Arbor Farmers Market.

There will be several luminary workshops and other FoolMoon-themed events offered by AADL and Assembli leading up to the event. For more information, workshop dates and locations, visit aadl.org/fool and assembli.us/gloworkshops.

In years FoolMoon was followed on Saturday by FestiFools, which has been canceled for 2023.