80-year-old struck, killed by man plowing snow in Ann Arbor driveway

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – An 80-year-old was struck and killed by a man who was plowing snow in an Ann Arbor driveway, officials said.

The incident happened around 7:10 p.m. Friday (March 3) in the 500 block of West Huron Street.

Police said a 58-year-old Ann Arbor man was plowing snow in a driveway when he struck an 80-year-old Ann Arbor man while backing up.

The driver of the snow plow said he didn’t realize he had struck someone until a bystander who witnessed the crash got his attention and told him to stop.

Police said the 80-year-old man suffered significant head trauma. He was unresponsive when officers arrived. They rushed him to the University of Michigan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the driver of the snow plow is cooperating with the investigation.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

Police continue to investigate.