Juried spring craft show returns to Saline on March 18

SALINE, Mich. – The spring Saline Craft Show will return to Saline Middle School on March 18 with more than 150 booths.

The event will run from 8 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. and will showcase a variety of crafters from more than 15 states and 100 cities within Michigan.

From home décor and jewelry to pottery, seasonal items and gifts, the fair has a diverse offering of crafts for people of all ages.

Want to preview the show? You can see a sampling of the crafters’ work here.

Admission to the event is $4 and kids age 10 and under enter free. Organizers request that attendees do not bring strollers to the event.

There will be free activities in the cafeteria from 10 a.m.-noon, which will include children’s activities, caricatures, photos with the Easter bunny and more.

For more information, visit the Saline Craft Show’s website. Updates will also be posted to the event’s Facebook page.

Saline Middle School is located at 7190 N. Maple Rd. in Saline.