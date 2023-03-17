Michigan women’s basketball team advances to second round of NCAA Tournament with win over UNLV

Michigan guard Leigha Brown (32) celebrates a 3-point basket by forward Emily Kiser (33) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against UNLV in the women's NCAA Tournament in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, March 17, 2023, (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

BATON ROUGE, LA. – The University of Michigan women’s basketball team has advanced to the round of 32 after a 71-59 win over the UNLV Running Rebels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

With the victory, the lady Wolverines will likely face off against host LSU in Baton Rouge for another chance to advance to their third consecutive trip to the Sweet 16.

The lady Wolverines had three players score 17 or more points in the victory, with senior forward Emily Kiser notching a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds while dropping six dimes in the victory.

Senior guard Maddie Nolan lived up to her nickname of Maddie Nylon as she shot 7-10 from the field and 4-6 from deep for 18 points.

Senior guard Leigha Brown chipped in with 17 points, seven assists, and three rebounds.

The appearance in the NCAA Tournament was the Wolverines 11th overall in program history and being ranked as the No. 6 seed is the highest in school history.

