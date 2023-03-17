36º

All About Ann Arbor

Michigan women’s basketball team advances to second round of NCAA Tournament with win over UNLV

Victory ends Running Rebels 22 game winning streak

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Michigan Wolverines, Lady Wolverines, Michigan Women's Basketball, Michigan, University Of Michigan, U Of M, Kim Barnes Arico, Emily Kiser, Maddie Nolan, Leigha Brown
Michigan guard Leigha Brown (32) celebrates a 3-point basket by forward Emily Kiser (33) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against UNLV in the women's NCAA Tournament in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, March 17, 2023, (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) (Matthew Hinton, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BATON ROUGE, LA. – The University of Michigan women’s basketball team has advanced to the round of 32 after a 71-59 win over the UNLV Running Rebels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

With the victory, the lady Wolverines will likely face off against host LSU in Baton Rouge for another chance to advance to their third consecutive trip to the Sweet 16.

The lady Wolverines had three players score 17 or more points in the victory, with senior forward Emily Kiser notching a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds while dropping six dimes in the victory.

Senior guard Maddie Nolan lived up to her nickname of Maddie Nylon as she shot 7-10 from the field and 4-6 from deep for 18 points.

Senior guard Leigha Brown chipped in with 17 points, seven assists, and three rebounds.

The appearance in the NCAA Tournament was the Wolverines 11th overall in program history and being ranked as the No. 6 seed is the highest in school history.

Click here to view the full bracket.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter