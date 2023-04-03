Annual Dance Marathon at U-M raises more than $190K for Mott Children’s Hospital

Students pose for a photo during the 26th annual VictorThon to raise funds for pediatric therapies at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

ANN ARBOR – Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan marked 26 years for its annual VictorThon event this weekend, raising $192,603 for pediatric therapies at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

During VictorThon, more than 100 U-M students stand for 24 hours at Oosterbaan Field House to support pediatric patients at Mott. Overall, more than 550 students and community members attended the event this year.

“We want to thank DMUM for their unwavering dedication to pediatric therapies at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital,” chief operating officer of University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital Luanne Thomas Ewald said in a statement. “They continue to make a tremendous impact on our patients and families which enables us to offer therapies that allow kids to be kids.”

Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan welcomes members of the community to participate in fun and games during VictorThon. (Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan)

Featuring carnival games, trivia, performances by student groups and more, DMUM’s annual event brings the local community together to support families and patients at Mott.

“Being on LineDance dancing at VictorThon experience has been the highlight of my VictorThon experience,” Fundraising Events Chair Ann Gladstone said in a statement. “I am so grateful to be able to share my passion for this organization in such a fun and exciting way … This experience truly bonded us.”

Student's perform at the 26th annual VictorThon at the University of Michigan. (Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan)

This was also the first in-person VictorThon since 2019, an experience U-M senior and DMUM Planning Director Emma Curran called a “rewarding” and “honorable” experience.

“I am lucky enough to have had such a great planning team who has been so supportive and helpful throughout this entire experience,” Curran said in a statement. “It was such a success, and I am so excited to come back for future VictorThons as an alumni.”

Miss Michigan 2022, Aria Hutchinson, poses for a photo with community members at the 2023 VictorThon at U-M. (Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan)

The 27th VictorThon is set for March 2024. Until then, DMUM will continue its efforts to raise funds for pediatric therapies at Mott.

For more information, visit dmum.org.