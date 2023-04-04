Did you know? Washtenaw County has a center for hazardous household waste

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County offers waste diversion to residents via its Home Toxics Center.

Part of the county’s Water Resources Department, the center provides residents with a place to safely dispose of unwanted items and materials that could cause harm to the environment if disposed of in the trash.

We’ve probably all done it: Tossed something in the trash without giving it a second thought, either because we didn’t know it could be harmful or didn’t know any other way to dispose of it. The garbage is a quick, easy solution. Until you learn that landfills are full of toxic waste.

According to Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, materials considered Household Hazardous Waste will have words like “caution,” “flammable,” “warning,” “poison” and “toxic” on the labels.

“If you have leftover, unwanted household materials that are hazardous, it is best to routinely take them to a local HHW collection if one is available,” reads EGLE’s website. “Never pour HHW into a storm drain or down a drain in your home. If a collection is not available, contact your trash hauler to see if there are special instructions for safely disposing of the material in the regular trash.”

Washtenaw County’s Home Toxics Center accepts dozens of items for safe disposal.

According to its website, the following items are accepted:

Here are the items that are not accepted:

The Washtenaw County Home Toxics Center is located at 705 N. Zeeb Rd.

For more information, visit its website.