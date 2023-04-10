66º

Ann Arbor Public Schools hosting free screening of ‘Swim Team’ at Pioneer on Thursday

Event organized by AAPS’ Office of Special Education

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Swimming pool lane line. (Flickr)

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Public Schools Office of Special Education is hosting an open screening of “Swim Team” on Thursday at Pioneer High School’s Schreiber Auditorium.

The film tells the story of the true life story of a competitive swim team formed by teens with autism. The film’s director Lara Stolman will be in attendance for a Q&A session following the screening.

“Over the course of a year, ‘Swim Team’ explores the overwhelming struggles they face and the triumphs they achieve as they strive for independence, inclusion and a life that feels winning,” reads an event release. “The film offers an inspiring look at the power of community to transcend disability and create hope and opportunities for the future.”

The screening will take place at 6 p.m. and members of the public are invited.

Pioneer High School is located at 2555 South State St.

For more information, visit the event’s website.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

