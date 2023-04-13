Browse vinyl at Ann Arbor District Library’s Record Store Day

ANN ARBOR – Love all things vinyl?

The Ann Arbor District Library will be hosting Record Store Day at its downtown location on Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will feature a pop-up record fair with more than a dozen vendors and music by DJ Dave Lawson. Browse through crates of vinyl and music-related gear at this community event.

Graphic for AADL's 2023 Record Store Day. (Ann Arbor District Library)

Attendees of all ages will also be able to enjoy an album cover decorating craft.

The Ann Arbor District Library is located at 343 South Fifth Avenue.

For more information about upcoming events at AADL, visit www.aadl.org.