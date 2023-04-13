82º

Browse vinyl at Ann Arbor District Library’s Record Store Day

Record Store Day set for April 22

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

A person sifts through vinyl records. (Pexels)

ANN ARBOR – Love all things vinyl?

The Ann Arbor District Library will be hosting Record Store Day at its downtown location on Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will feature a pop-up record fair with more than a dozen vendors and music by DJ Dave Lawson. Browse through crates of vinyl and music-related gear at this community event.

Graphic for AADL's 2023 Record Store Day. (Ann Arbor District Library)

Attendees of all ages will also be able to enjoy an album cover decorating craft.

The Ann Arbor District Library is located at 343 South Fifth Avenue.

For more information about upcoming events at AADL, visit www.aadl.org.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

