Large mural to be unveiled Friday at University of Michigan’s Palmer Commons

Students in Mark Tucker’s Art in Public Spaces course posing in front of their mural in progress.

ANN ARBOR – A new mural installation is about to be unveiled at University of Michigan’s Palmer Commons.

An event celebrating the unveiling of the work titled “Did This All Mean Something?” will take place from 3-5 p.m. Friday. on the third floor.

The mural was created by U-M students in Mark Tucker’s Art in Public Spaces course. It was painted based on designs the students -- most of whom are not art majors -- made using hundreds of collaged images.

The mural on canvas is wall-sized and was painted off-site. Its permanent installation will be on view at a later date on the sixth floor of Palmer Commons.

Palmer Commons is located at 100 Washtenaw Ave.

Tucker formerly taught a course on making giant papier-mâché puppets which were put on display each year at the FestiFools parade in downtown Ann Arbor.