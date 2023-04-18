Ann Arbor’s HOMES Brewery hosting annual beer fest to benefit homeless, at risk youth

A staff member pours beer at the HOMES Brewery Campus on Ann Arbor's west side on Dec. 9, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – HOMES Brewery will host its fourth Nucleate Beer Festival on Saturday, June 10 to help raise funds for Ozone House, an emergency shelter which supports homeless and at risk youth in Washtenaw County.

The event will take place from 2-6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park at 2150 Jackson Avenue.

For the festival, HOMES is partnering with 40 breweries to offer the ultimate tasting experience.

Tickets are $100 for general admission and $175 for the VIP experience. Designated drivers can enter the event for $20 -- no drinking for these guests. Additional fees will be added to all tickets upon checkout.

General admission tickets include 20 beer samples, a commemorative tasting glass and a NUCLEATE 720ml bottle. In addition, VIP tickets include early admission to the event at 1 p.m., a canvas tote and three vintage NUCLEATE beer 750ml bottles.

Guests must have valid IDs and must be age 21 to enter.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the event’s website.