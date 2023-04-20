58º

Free women’s cancer screening event coming to Trinity Health Ann Arbor on April 29

Event for uninsured, underinsured women

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Trinity Health Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Health, Women's Health, Cancer, Cancer Screening, Mammogram, Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Prevention, Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Trinity Health Ann Arbor is hosting a free women’s cancer screening event on Saturday, April 29 for uninsured and underinsured women in the local community.

“See, Test and Treat” will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and those interested in participating must book an appointment.

The following types of exams will be offered at no charge:

  • Cervical cancer screening (Pap/HPV test): ages 21-64
  • Mammogram and Breast Exam: ages 40-64

Participants will be able to get results from the exams on the same day.

While waiting for results, participants will be able to access health education, community resources, insurance options and more.

To schedule an appointment, call 734-712-7881. The event will take place at Ellen Thompson Women’s Health Center at 5320 Elliott Drive in Ypsilanti.

For more information, see the event’s flyer.

