Gallup Park Livery to host annual boat auction Saturday

ANN ARBOR – Looking to spend more time on the river this summer? Bid on a used boat from the livery at Gallup Park on Saturday to get started.

The annual public auction will feature used and damaged two-person and one-person kayaks, standup paddleboards and aluminum canoes. Around 25 kayaks, five paddleboats and four canoes will be up for auction, officials said.

Boats usually range in price from $50-$150 each.

The auction begins at noon but boats will be available for inspection around 11:30 a.m. Those buying boats need to pick them up by the end of the day.

Gallup Park Livery is at 3000 Fuller Rd.