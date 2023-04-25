44º

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor man accused of stabbing victim inside residence

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Crime, Ann Arbor Police Department, Washtenaw County, Court, Crime
Police lights (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – A 46-year-old Ann Arbor man was arraigned on Saturday at 15th District Court in connection to a non-fatal stabbing.

Tyler Thomas Oliveria is accused on stabbing a 42-year-old man inside a residence on the 2300 block of Pauline Blvd. at approximately 9 a.m. on April 17.

The victim was stabbed in his left shoulder and was treated at University of Michigan Hospital. The injury was non-life threatening and he was released from the hospital, according to an Ann Arbor Police Department release.

The two men reportedly knew each other before the incident.

Oliveria has been charged with assault with intent to murder. He was given a $50,000 cash or surety bond and will appear for a probable cause conference at 9 a.m. on May 4.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email