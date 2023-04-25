Ann Arbor man accused of stabbing victim inside residence

ANN ARBOR – A 46-year-old Ann Arbor man was arraigned on Saturday at 15th District Court in connection to a non-fatal stabbing.

Tyler Thomas Oliveria is accused on stabbing a 42-year-old man inside a residence on the 2300 block of Pauline Blvd. at approximately 9 a.m. on April 17.

The victim was stabbed in his left shoulder and was treated at University of Michigan Hospital. The injury was non-life threatening and he was released from the hospital, according to an Ann Arbor Police Department release.

The two men reportedly knew each other before the incident.

Oliveria has been charged with assault with intent to murder. He was given a $50,000 cash or surety bond and will appear for a probable cause conference at 9 a.m. on May 4.