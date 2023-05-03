Ann Arbor Art Fair to return in July with nearly 1K artists

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Fair will return to town July 20-22.

The largest juried art fair in the nation will feature nearly 1,000 artists, live music, art demonstrations, family-friendly activities and more.

Spanning 30 blocks of the downtown area, the three-day event draws nearly half a million visitors each year. The event is comprised of three independently-run fairs: The Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original, the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair and the Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair.

“Art is a wonderful part of the human experience,” director of the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair Karen Delhey said in a statement. “And it’s with great love for the artists and the Ann Arbor community that we host the Ann Arbor Art Fair each year.

“Although it’s a lot of hard work bringing everything together, it is so rewarding to see artists and art lovers alike fill the streets of Ann Arbor each July.”

Ceramic artist Hedy Yang with her work on display at a launch event for the Ann Arbor Art Fair at Venue by 4M on May 3, 2023. (Meredith Bruckner | WDIV)

Artists from all over the country submit their work each year to have a chance to show at the famed event. In addition to browsing the art, fairgoers can enjoy sidewalk sales at local businesses and patio dining at downtown restaurants.

The event offers shuttles for those who would prefer to avoid the hassle of finding a parking spot downtown. Park-and-ride spots will be available at Briarwood Mall and Huron High School and round trip shuttles cost $8 per person.

Another mode of transportation is the annual Art-Go-Round, a shuttle service powered by May Mobility’s autonomous vehicles around the perimeter of the fair.

2023 Ann Arbor Art Fair hours:

Thursday, July 20: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday, July 21: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, July 22: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.theannarborartfair.com.