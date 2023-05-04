Here’s who will perform at Ann Arbor Summer Festival’s Top of the Park

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Summer Festival has announced its full 2023 Top of the Park musical lineup.

The free outdoor concert series at University of Michigan’s Ingalls Mall features two stages -- the Rackham Stage and the O&W Grove Stage.

Here’s some highlights from the lineup:

June 9 : Dames Brown (Rackham Stage) and Sarah D’Angelo (O&W Grove Stage)

June 14 : Madison McFerrin (Rackham Stage)

June 17 : Salsa Night with Orquestra Ritmo (Rackham Stage)

June 20 : Tank and the Bangas (Rackham Stage)

June 21 : Peter “Madcat” Ruth’s C.A.R.Ma. Quartet (Rackham Stage)

June 22 : Chris DuPont (O&W Grove Stage)

June 23 : Athletic Mic League (Rackham Stage)

June 24 : Erin Zindle and the Ragbirds (Rackham Stage)

June 25: Sean Dobbins (O&W Grove Stage)

Credit: Myra Klarman Photography | Ann Arbor Summer Festival

In partnership with the Ann Arbor District Library, A2SF will also be offering a Kidsrock music series, including performances by The Shake Ups (June 11), Fyütch (June 18), and Gemini (June 25) on the Rackham Stage.

As is tradition, Top of the Park will be closed out on June 25 with George Bedard and the Kingpins with So Long Sunday.

To see the full lineup, visit A2SF’s website.

This year, Top of the Park will be six days shorter.

“Costs rose significantly following the pandemic,” executive director Mike Michelon said in a statement. “While we work to return to a full-length season, this temporary reduction ensures A2SF brings quality, admission-free programming the community enjoys while responsibly stewarding the organization for future growth.”