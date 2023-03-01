Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit to perform at Ann Arbor’s Hill Auditorium on June 25

FILE - Jason Isbell performs in concert as Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit on Feb. 6, 2018, in Baltimore. The Grammy-winning singer songwriter said on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, he is going to donate to the NAACP any money he makes from Morgan Wallen's cover of one of his songs. Wallen, who has had the No. 1 album in the country for the past four weeks, was caught on camera last week saying a racial slur, but sales of his record increased after radio stations removed him from their playlists. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

ANN ARBOR – Jason Isbell will return to the stage at Hill Auditorium on June 25 with Peter One for a performance as a headliner at the Ann Arbor Summer Festival’s ticketed series.

The award-winning singer-songwriter last performed at Hill when he headlined the Ann Arbor Folk Festival in 2018.

He has won Grammy Awards for Best Americana Album & Best American Roots Song for his albums “Something More Than Free” and “The Nashville Sound,” respectively. Isbell’s song “Maybe It’s Time” was featured on the silver screen in “A Star is Born.”

In October 2021, the band released a new album featuring special covers titled “Georgia Blue,” in order to recognize the role the state played in the 2020 election.

It features new, original recordings of thirteen songs with connections to the state, including tracks recorded by Georgia natives R.E.M., James Brown, Cat Power, Drivn’ N’ Cryin’, Otis Redding, The Black Crowes, Precious Bryant, Indigo Girls, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Now It’s Overheard, Vic Chesnutt and the Allman Brothers Band.

Proceeds from the album will benefit three nonprofits, including Black Voters Matter, Fair Fight and Georgia STAND-UP.

The event at Hill Auditorium will kick off at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $36, plus fees.

Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, March 7 for those who make donations to A2SF. The presale for those who donate $1,000 or more will open on March 7 at 10 a.m. Those who donate $100 or more can purchase presale tickets on March 8 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit the event’s website.