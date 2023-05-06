62º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

3 hospitalized, one dead following vehicle chase in Pittsfield Township

High speed pursuit ends in fire, fatal crash

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Washtenaw County, Pittsfield, Crime, Police, Saline, Crash, Saline Police Department, Ann Arbor Crime, Milan, Pittsfield Township Police Department, Pittsfield Township
Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Pittsfield and Saline police are investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Moon Road following a vehicle chase on Friday.

One of the cars was rolled over and on fire with the driver inside when police and firefighters arrived at the scene, Pittsfield officials said.

Saline Police Department officers were pursuing a sedan heading east on Michigan Avenue when it struck a southbound SUV and then a utility box.

The Saline Post reported that Saline officials said the man in the vehicle was driving recklessly and up to speeds of 90 miles per hour. He was pronounced dead at the scene and police are trying to identify him, Pittsfield Township Police Department officials said.

The driver of the SUV, a 43-year-old Milan woman, was listed in critical but stable condition. A 9-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl who were in the vehicle are also listed in stable condition.

Those with information should call the Pittsfield Township Police Department confidential tip line at 734-822-4958, the police front desk at 734-822-4911 or Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911 ext. 8.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email