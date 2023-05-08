Gallup, Argo canoe liveries now open for season in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The canoe liveries at Gallup and Argo are officially open for the season.

The city has announced updated hours amid the warmer weather. The Gallup livery is now open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. every day and the Argo livery is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through May 26.

Visitors are encouraged to head over to the Gallup livery for all boat rentals when Argo is closed.

Two river trips are currently running through May 26. These include the 3.7-mile Argo to Gallup trip and the 5.7-mile Barton to Gallup trip. Trips for the Barton to Gallup route are running only on weekends and online registration is required.

Here’s what can be rented at each location:

Argo:

Inner tubes

Kayaks

Canoes

Stand-up paddleboards (SUP)

Gallup:

Kayaks

Canoes

Paddleboats

The liveries will be open as scheduled, weather permitting. According to Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation, the temperature must be above 55 degrees to open.

For more information, including boat rental fees and classes, visit the city’s website.