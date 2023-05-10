70º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

2 drivers hurt on I-94 when SUV cuts off semi hauling steel coils, making it hit bridge, overturn

Drivers taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
An SUV and a semi truck involved in a crash on May 10, 2023, on I-94 in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Two drivers were hurt Wednesday on I-94 after an SUV cut off a semi truck hauling steel coils, causing the trailer to hit a bridge and the semi to overturn, police said.

The crash happened Wednesday morning, May 10, in the westbound lanes of I-94 at Wagner Road in Ann Arbor.

Officials said an SUV cut off a semi truck that was hauling steel coils. The two vehicles collided, causing the semi and its trailer to separate, according to authorities.

The trailer struck a bridge, while the semi truck overturned into the guard railing.

Both drivers were taken to the University of Michigan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, as it will be closed for awhile to clean up.

Officials continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email