2 drivers hurt on I-94 when SUV cuts off semi hauling steel coils, making it hit bridge, overturn

An SUV and a semi truck involved in a crash on May 10, 2023, on I-94 in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Two drivers were hurt Wednesday on I-94 after an SUV cut off a semi truck hauling steel coils, causing the trailer to hit a bridge and the semi to overturn, police said.

The crash happened Wednesday morning, May 10, in the westbound lanes of I-94 at Wagner Road in Ann Arbor.

Officials said an SUV cut off a semi truck that was hauling steel coils. The two vehicles collided, causing the semi and its trailer to separate, according to authorities.

The trailer struck a bridge, while the semi truck overturned into the guard railing.

Both drivers were taken to the University of Michigan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, as it will be closed for awhile to clean up.

Officials continue to investigate.