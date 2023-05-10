2 drivers hurt on I-94 when SUV cuts off semi hauling steel coils, making it hit bridge, overturn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Two drivers were hurt Wednesday on I-94 after an SUV cut off a semi truck hauling steel coils, causing the trailer to hit a bridge and the semi to overturn, police said.
The crash happened Wednesday morning, May 10, in the westbound lanes of I-94 at Wagner Road in Ann Arbor.
Officials said an SUV cut off a semi truck that was hauling steel coils. The two vehicles collided, causing the semi and its trailer to separate, according to authorities.
The trailer struck a bridge, while the semi truck overturned into the guard railing.
Both drivers were taken to the University of Michigan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area, as it will be closed for awhile to clean up.
Officials continue to investigate.