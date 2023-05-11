Hear AI experts discuss tech behind ChatGPT in Ann Arbor on Friday

(Peter Morgan, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - A ChatGPT prompt is shown on a device near a public school in Brooklyn, New York, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. The latest folding smartphones, immersive metaverse experiences, AI-powered chatbot avatars and other eye-catching technology are set to wow visitors at the annual MWC wireless trade fair. The four-day show, also known as Mobile World Congress, kicks off Monday in a vast Barcelona conference center. It's the worlds biggest and most influential meeting for the mobile tech industry. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

ANN ARBOR – Want to learn more about the origins of ChatGPT, how it works and where it’s headed?

The Ann Arbor District Library will host a discussion on Friday evening featuring AI experts from the University of Michigan about the highly intelligent tool that is known for writing essays, speeches, recommendation letters and more in a matter of seconds.

Among the topics that will be covered include ChatGPT’s abilities and limitations, how it tackles controversial topics, ethical concerns the tool raises and how society should prepare for the impact of powerful AI tools as they are deployed at scale.

The event is part of AADL’s “Friday Night AI” series, which is offered in partnership with Michigan AI Lab.

The free event will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room at AADL’s Downtown Branch.

The downtown library is located at 343 South Fifth Avenue.

For more information, visit the event’s website.