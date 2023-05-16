Bullet found lodged in child’s pillow after piercing exterior of Ann Arbor home

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating after an Ann Arbor resident called to report a hole in the siding of her home.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on April 14, officers responded to a call about potential shots fired to the 2000 block of Dundee Drive. The woman said the hole led to her daughter’s second floor bedroom and she discovered damage to the headboard of the bed.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a bullet that had been lodged in the child’s pillow.

Officers determined that a bullet struck the exterior of the home and passed through the wall to the child’s bedroom on the second floor.

The homeowner said she did not hear any gunfire overnight. She reported that she only noticed the hole while making her daughter’s bed later that day. The child was not harmed in the incident.

The AAPD is asking the public for any information in connection with this incident. Anyone with information can contact the department at 734-794-6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.