Downtown Ann Arbor summer event series returning with live music, block parties

ANN ARBOR – Dance like no one is watching at a summertime silent disco in downtown Ann Arbor during the A2 Summer Streets event series.

Main Street Ann Arbor is bringing back summer programming to the Main Street area between June and August.

Planned events include block parties, live music, kids activities, brunch specials and weekly silent discos.

Every Thursday between 7-9 p.m. local musicians will perform around downtown during the A2 Summer Streets Thursday Night Music Series. Performers include Nadim Azzam, Saline Fiddler Philharmonic, Félix and Ángel Benkí and Brennan Andes & Friends, with music curated by Ann Arbor’s 107One Tree Town Sound.

In August, shoppers and restaurantgoers can dine and dance during silent discos every Friday between 8-10 p.m.

Here are some more highlights:

Saturday, June 10 & 24

Join 826 Michigan for some chalk drawings, writing prompts and creative fun between 2-4 p.m. at 115 E. Liberty.

Friday, June 23

Stop by the Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea at 123 W. Washington to celebrate its 30th birthday. Celebrations kick off at 1 p.m. and will go on until late.

Tuesday, July 18

Leave your artistic mark on the Main Street and Liberty area during an Art Fair pre-game event from 6-9 p.m.

Wednesday, August 2

Enjoy live entertainment and games during a free block party from 6-10 p.m. welcoming the National Training Institute for Electricians.

Find more details here.