Ann Arbor municipal offices to close Monday for Juneteenth holiday

ANN ARBOR – City of Ann Arbor municipal offices will be closed on Monday to observe the Juneteenth holiday.

The closure will include the customer service center at Larcom City Hall and the 15th Judicial District Court at the Ann Arbor Justice Center, states a notice from the city.

Juneteenth commemorates the establishment of the Thirteenth Amendment and the ending of slavery in the United States. It is honored annually on June 19.

Ann Arbor City Council voted unanimously to recognize the day as a city-recognized holiday in May 2021.

City services, including curbside trash and recycling pick up, will follow their normal collection schedule on Monday.

