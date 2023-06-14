Food Gatherers to feed Washtenaw County students with free summer meal program

ANN ARBOR – When school is out for the summer, many children in Washtenaw County don’t know when they will get their next nutritious meal.

Ann Arbor food rescue organization Food Gatherers is making sure those children are fed this summer with its Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

Free meals will be offered at sites around Belleville, Dexter and Ypsilanti between June 20 and August 18.

Meals are available to children and teens age 18 and younger. Students up to age 26 can also receive a free meal if they are enrolled in an education program at a state or local public educational agency. Find the site list here.

The program is returning to a “Eat and Play” model so children must eat the meal at the site.

Food Gatherers will also host mini grocery distribution sites in Ann Arbor, Belleville and Ypsilanti offering nonperishable foods to families who have relied on the organization’s “Grab-and-Go” meals since 2019. Those sites are listed here.

“We know this year’s program will look different for many families who appreciated the convenience of the grab-and-go meals,” said Food Gatherers Community Food Programs Manager LeRonica Roberts. “This program is an important source of nutritious food for many families at risk of hunger and we will continue to ensure that every family, in every zip code, has access to healthy food for their kids in a fun, welcoming environment.”

Lists for both meal sites and grocery distribution sites can be accessed by calling Food Gatherers at 734-761-2796 or by texting FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304.

SFSP is supported this year by Lake Trust Credit Union Foundation and Toyota Research & Development, and a partnership with the Michigan Department of Education.

Learn more at www.foodgatherers.org/summerfood.