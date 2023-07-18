Get the most out of Ann Arbor Art Fair with these tips

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor Art Fair is an exhausting experience. The three-day event spans 30 city blocks and will have 1,000 artists in attendance this year.

With Art Fair starting Thursday, we asked our audience to give us their best survival tips and tricks.

Most tipsters suggest getting there early, getting a ride and staying hydrated. As a townie, I suggest mapping out your route, figuring out which artists you want to see, and bringing a water bottle and small bag.

To make the most out of your Art Fair trip, take a look at these:

“Water, good shoes, patience. Take the shuttle and eat before you go.” -- John C.

“Go the first day, take shuttles, hydrate, wear comfy shoes, take a tote bag, stop early for lunch and take an afternoon break at the Art Museum!” -- Suzanne F.

“Enjoy yourself and talk with the artists.” -- Nancy R.

“Cool off at the library. Take the bus downtown. Parking close is too expensive.” -- Diana B.

“Bring an umbrella--if using a rideshare, be at a safe pick-up location and stay there. Park outside of the city, shuttle in. Be sure to call ahead for food.” -- Jason S.

“Buy, buy, buy! Support the artists!” - Stan B.

“Expect the hottest days of the summer. Drink lots of water. I have been known to pour a whole bottle over my head.” -- Leona J.

“Go early!” -- Doris N.

“Free parking on side streets. Pretzel Bell on Main Street for lunch. Kerrytown is not crowded during Art Fair.” -- Diane I.

“Go as early in the day as possible, preferably not the last day. Have somebody drive you to the fair and then pick you up when desired.” -- Chris G.

