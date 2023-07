ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Officials in Ann Arbor are asking residents to stay out of the Huron River after severe storms knocked power lines into the water.

Power lines are down in the water near 2200 Fuller Court. That is between the Arboretum and Gallup Park in Ann Arbor.

The city put out a warning to residents at 4:31 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.