Here are all the active severe weather alerts in Southeast Michigan (July 26, 2023)

4Warn Weather – Two waves of severe weather are expected to move through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday, with thunderstorms, hail, and tornadoes all possible.

The first wave is expected to arrive between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued Wednesday morning for the southwest side of the state, and those storms will reach Southeast Michigan in the afternoon.

The second wave will likely arrive between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., with remnants of those storms lingering until midnight. This wave could include the line of storms that bring the strongest winds, possibly closer to Monroe County.

Southeast Michigan is under an “enhanced” risk for severe weather, which is the third-highest level in a 1-to-5 scale. Thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are possible.

Here are all the active weather alerts across the area:

Wayne County

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Macomb County

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Oakland County

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Washtenaw County

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Monroe County

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Livingston County

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Lenawee County

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

St. Clair County

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Lapeer County

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Genesee County

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Sanilac County

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

You can view the live radar below.