DTE Energy outages: Thousands without power in Metro Detroit amid storms, high winds

DTE Energy outage map as of 6:45 a.m. on July 21, 2023.

4Warn Weather – Thousands were without power in Southeast Michigan on Wednesday as storms moved through the area.

As of 5:10 p.m., more than 100,000 DTE Energy customers were in the dark, according to the utility company’s outage center.

“We anticipate severe weather and potential outages Wednesday afternoon. Our Storm Response Teams are ready to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Please be safe and remember to stay at least 25 feet from any downed power lines — assume they are live and dangerous. Report any outage or downed line.”

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

What to do if you find downed power lines

Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and keep children and pets inside.

DTE Energy said you should assume that all downed power lines are energized and dangerous.

You can report downed lines to DTE Energy by calling 800-477-4747 or to Consumers Energy by calling 800-477-5050.

If you believe the downed power line poses an immediate danger to the public, you should call 911.

Energized wires that have fallen may whip around, spark or arc as they look for a ground. Energized wires that have found their ground might not move at all or make any sound, but they are still dangerous.

Click here to learn more about electrical safety from DTE Energy.