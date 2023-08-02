69º
Independence Lake beach reopens for swimming after bacteria prompted closure

Swimmers can get back in the water

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

People swim at Independence Lake beach on July 14, 2019. (Meredith Bruckner)

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. – The beach at Independence Lake in Whitmore Lake reopened Tuesday after officials found a reduction in E. coli bacteria levels.

Community members were discouraged from swimming at the beach, which closed on Monday, after high levels of the bacteria were found during routine testing.

E. coli can cause several stomach and intestinal issues including vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhea, cramps and fatigue.

Bacteria levels at Independence Lake Beach, at 3200 Jennings Rd., will continue to be monitored weekly, officials said in an update.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

