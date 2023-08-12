Police arrest man suspected of armed robberies in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A man arrested during a routine traffic stop is suspected of robbing the Mobil Gas station at 4005 Washtenaw Ave. on Tuesday.
Willie B. Hopkins was taken into custody 23 hours after the robbery for a traffic violation. Officials said arresting officers found that Hopkins matched a description of the suspect who robbed the gas station at 12:35 a.m.
Pittsfield Township Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies have been investigating a series of robberies since July 11. Police believe the incidents are connected.
A description of a vehicle and a suspect were created after the Tuesday night robbery and shared with local police.
“As a result of additional investigation, the suspect was charged and arraigned on one count of Armed Robbery,” Pittsfield Township police officials said in a release.
Hopkins is suspected of armed robberies in Washtenaw County and other counties. He is currently held on a $200,000 bond in Washtenaw County Jail.
Police will continue to investigate the other robberies.
Anyone with information should contact Pittsfield Township Police Department through a confidential TIP line at 734-822-4958 or the department front desk at 734-822-4911.
Community members can ask for police response by calling Washtenaw Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911.
Related: Ann Arbor police investigating Tuesday night gas station robbery