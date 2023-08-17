69º
Washtenaw County Health Department issues advisory for Independence Lake Beach

Testing shows high levels of E. coli

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. – Health department officials are issuing a swimming advisory due to high levels of E. coli bacteria at Independence Lake Beach.

“Swim at your own risk as E. coli levels are high,” officials said in a notice.

This is the third time this summer that high levels of bacteria at the beach have caused health concerns.

Escherichia coli O157:H7 bacteria, referred to as E. coli, cause different intestinal and stomach issues ranging from stomach pain and cramps to vomiting, fatigue and diarrhea.

Weekly monitoring of the bacteria will continue at the beach, officials said.

Community members who might have gotten ill after swimming at Independence Lake Beach, or who have questions about public beach water sampling, should contact Washtenaw County Environmental Health Division at 734-222-3800 or visit www.washtenaw.org/envhealth.

The division is open between 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

Independence Lake Beach is in Independence Lake County Park at 3200 Jennings Rd. in Whitmore Lake.

