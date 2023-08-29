Ann Arbor’s TheRide to pause bus services for Labor Day holiday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Community members using TheRide’s buses will need to find another way to get around Ann Arbor on Monday.

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, known as TheRide, will close its transit centers and main office, and will not be operating its fixed-route buses, FlexRide East/West service or A-Ride services, during the Labor Day holiday.

Commuters who need a ride can use the system’s curb-to-curb shared-ride FlexRide Holiday service for $5 per person. This service will run from 6 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on Labor Day. Discounts are available for seniors with an AAATA GoldRide cards, those with an A-Ride ID card, and go!pass holders.

The holiday-specific service goes to specifically designated areas with Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. Take a look at a map here.

TheRide’s FlexRide Late Night service will operate from 7 p.m. on Sunday to 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

Reservations for either service can be made by calling 734-528-5432 or on MODE Car App.