All About Ann Arbor

Just Between Friends consignment sale returning to Ann Arbor this fall

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Kids clothing is one of many items at reduced prices at the event (Photo: Just Between Friends Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tickets are now on sale for one of the biggest consignment sales for all things kids, babies and maternity.

The semiannual Just Between Friends event will take place from Sept. 20-24 at the Washtenaw County Fairgrounds.

There will be thousands of gently used items like toys, kids’ clothes, baby gear, books, shoes and more.

Presale tickets and free general admission tickets can be reserved here.

Select times have been set aside for essential workers, teachers, foster parents and first-time parents to browse for free.

Here’s the schedule:

  • Wednesday, Sept. 20: Helper & Seller presale (9 a.m.-9 p.m.) and presale shopping (4 p.m.-9 p.m.).
  • Thursday, Sept. 21: Presale shopping (9-11 a.m.). Opens to the public (noon-9 p.m.)
  • Friday, Sept. 22: Public Sale (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) | $3 admission, or free reserved online ticket
  • Saturday, Sept. 23: Public Sale (9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.), ticketed half-price presale (4-6 p.m.) and ticketed half-price sale (6-8 p.m.)
  • Sunday, Sept. 24: Half-price sale: 9 a.m.-noon

For updates, check out the event’s Facebook page or learn more at www.annarbor.jbfsale.com.

Washtenaw County Fairgrounds are at 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

