Former MSU receiver who played hero vs. Michigan football in 2020 returns to Big House with UNLV

Ricky White #7 of the Michigan State Spartans receives a pass while being covered by Jalen Perry #16 of the Michigan Wolverines during the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium on October 31, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A former Michigan State wide receiver who played hero for the Spartans against Michigan football in 2020 is returning to the Big House with UNLV this weekend.

Before winning back-to-back Big Ten titles and going 25-3 over the past two seasons, the Wolverines hit rock bottom during a 2-4 COVID campaign in 2020.

One of the players who subjected the Wolverines to that misery was Ricky White, a true freshman wide receiver for Mel Tucker at the time. With Michigan expected to blow out Michigan State on Halloween in an empty Big House, White caught eight passes for 196 yards and a touchdown.

Four of those grabs went for 50, 40, 31, and 30 yards.

The Spartans left Ann Arbor with a 27-24 win, and the Wolverines went on to lose three of their final four games that season.

White played the following week against Iowa, catching one pass for 22 yards in a 49-7 loss. He then missed the final three games due to injury.

White didn’t play at all during Michigan’s State’s 11-win 2021 season and ultimately entered the transfer portal that December. He landed at UNLV and led the Rebels with 51 catches and 619 receiving yards last year, while hauling in four touchdowns.

This year’s opener against Bryant was quiet for White, who caught two passes for a total of five yards in the win.

On Saturday, White will once again return to Michigan Stadium as a massive underdog, but this time, there will be 100,000 more people in attendance.