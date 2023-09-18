This is the best place to get a burger in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The verdict is in! Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger is THE best place in Ann Arbor to get a burger.

We asked our readers to vote in a head-to-head battle between 16 of Tree Town’s most-loved burger joints.

Competitors were kicked out of the battle one by one through three rounds. The fourth and final round came down to two heavyweights, Casey’s Tavern and Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger.

Located at 304 S. Ashley St., the townie favorite has been slinging customizable burgers since 1953. Customers can build their own burger by choosing the number of burger patties, type of bun, toppings and dressings. Extras on the menu include french fries, chili, soup, veggies, chili cheese fries and onion rings.

It first appeared on the Food Network back in 2008, and then closed for a day in 2021 as Food Network crews stopped by to film “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

A4 readers also voted to get Blimpy Burger on A4 Top 10 list in 2021 and put it at the top of the BBQ & Burgers category.

Blimpy Burger is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

Watch Local 4′s Michelle Oliver order a Blimpy Burger below: