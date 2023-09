A car crashed into a residential backyard in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Distracted driving and speed are both factors that contributed to a driver barrelling into the backyard of an Ann Arbor home on Tuesday, police said.

Officers responded to a call of a car having crashed into a residential backyard on the 2400 block of Ann Arbor-Saline Road around 5:15 p.m.

The driver had minor injuries.

An investigation shows that alcohol and drugs were not factors, police said.