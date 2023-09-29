Police urge caution after recent vehicle thefts in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Residents should be careful when leaving valuables in cars, Ann Arbor police said.

The reminder comes after police recently responded to a report of items stolen from a locked vehicle at Swift Run Park between 8-8:45 a.m.

Officials said the rear driver’s side window was broken. The driver had out her purse and belongings under a coat.

“This is a reminder that thieves often target parking lots, especially fitness centers, shopping centers and parks -- looking for anything valuable to steal,” police wrote in a notice.

There have been 345 incidents of personal property stolen from cars in 2023 so far. In 2022, 450 reports were made.

If possible, Ann Arbor residents should avoid keeping valuables in their cars. Items left in vehicles should be stowed in a locked trunk, and hidden with a fitted cover if in an open cargo space.

In an updated notice, police said two reports of stolen vehicles within 24 hours of the Swift Run Park incident. Each of the cars had been left unlocked with the keys inside.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity can call 911 or the Ann Arbor Police Department non-emergency dispatch line at 734-994-2911.