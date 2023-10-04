More students now eligible for free tuition, scholarships at Eastern Michigan University

YPSILANTI, Mich. – More students attending Eastern Michigan University are now able to get no-cost tuition and more merit-based scholarships thanks to expanded funding programs at the Ypsilanti university.

“Our decision to expand access to the Eastern Tuition Advantage program is a response to upcoming changes with the FAFSA process, particularly the transition from Expected Family Contribution to the Student Aid Index. By expanding this program we are reaffirming our commitment to accessibility and ensuring that financial considerations don’t have to stand in the way of our students’ pursuit of a quality education,” said EMU Vice President of Enrollment Management Katie Condon-Martin in a release.

EMU’s Eastern Tuition Advantage program, which has operated for a decade, covers full tuition when added to both federal and state financial aid. Before the recent changes, it did not consider Pell Grant eligibility.

Students are eligible for the free-tuition program need to fit these critera:

admitted to the university by March 15, 2024

have a 3.0 cumulative GPA

be Pell Grant Eligible

have an adjusted gross family income of less than $60,000 per year (determined by FAFSA)

Students can also now qualify for additional merit scholarships, including the Emerald Scholarship aimed at first year students.

The scholarship ranges from $4,000-$8,000 annually and can be renewed if students maintain good academic standing. Qualifying individuals must be admitted to EMU and have a cumulative high school GPA of at least 2.75.

The changes will impact student enrolling at the university for the Fall of 2024, officials said.