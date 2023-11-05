Police investigating Saturday night assault near Ann Arbor golf course

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened on a private golf course near the 400 block of East Stadium Boulevard around 10 p.m. on Saturday

The victim reported she was assaulted by two unknown men while walking to her car, which was parked at Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club, according to the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety & Security (DPSS).

The 400 block of East Stadium is across from Michigan Stadium and near the Crisler Center.

In a crime alert, DPSS urged community members to trust their intuition and avoid uncomfortable or unsafe situations, report suspicious behavior, walk with friends or coworkers, and not grant building access to unknown persons.

Anyone with information should contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at (734) 794-6920 or police@a2gov.org. Tips can also be shared at the AAPD Tip Line by calling 734-794-6939, by emailing tips@a2gov.org or by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK UP.