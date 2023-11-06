Pittsfield police arrest Detroit man after Sunday morning burglary

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have arrested a 35-year-old man from Detroit after receiving calls about a suspicious vehicle at a construction site around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Pittsfield Township Police Department officials shared on social media that the man had broken into a new residence in the Bemis Ridge Estates subdivision on Bemis Road. A K-9 unit from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office found him hiding close by after having fled the residence before police could enter.

The 35-year-old was booked into Washtenaw County Jail on charges of burglary.

Police are investigating to see if the incident is connected to other area construction site thefts, officials said.

Anyone with information should contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department front desk at 734-822-4921, or leave information with a confidential tip line at 734-822-4958.

Those needing police help should contact Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911, ext.8.