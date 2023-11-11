Why Michigan football can argue Jim Harbaugh suspension violates Big Ten’s own rules

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 02: (L-R) J.J. McCarthy #9, Blake Corum #2, and Roman Wilson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines speak to media during the post game press conference after a college football game against the East Carolina Pirates at Michigan Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 30-3. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The University of Michigan argues that the Big Ten’s suspension of Jim Harbaugh violates the conference’s rules. Here’s how they can approach that argument.

Reports from multiple sources have revealed that Harbaugh had no knowledge of alleged violations being broken by a member of his coaching staff, so to suspend him less than 24 hours ahead of the No. 3 ranked team’s toughest game to date without due process is a bold interpretation of the rules set by the Big Ten.

The situation stems from former Michigan Wolverines recruiting analyst Connor Stalions being investigated for his alleged role in an elaborate sign-stealing operation.

The rules allegedly broken by Stalions, who resigned from his role with the team on Friday (Nov. 3) afternoon for allegedly breaking the Big Ten’s Sportsmanship Policy, are scoffed at by the NCAA, as their bylaws indicate those actions as minor infractions.

The NCAA indicated on Monday (Nov. 6) that Harbaugh was not linked to any sort of sign-stealing, but Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti decided since he was under pressure from other schools in the conference that he needed to act swiftly without letting the due process run its course.

Suppose the Big Ten Conference was so worried about the men in maize’s competitive advantage with the sign-stealing allegations. Why would the league be OK with suspending Harbaugh less than 24 hours before kickoff in their road matchup against the No. 10 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions?

Doesn’t this rush to judgment give Penn State football head coach James Franklin a competitive advantage against the Wolverines?

Petitti had all week to come down with a decision, and he chose to wait until Michigan was on a plane to Happy Valley to come down with the punishment. That decision would probably not stick in any court, including the Big Ten’s, especially with the lack of evidence against Harbaugh.

Michigan lawmakers had already warned the Big Ten not to rush to judgment, and still, they made the decision.

We might expect an injunction before Saturday’s 12 p.m. kickoff as reports indicate that the Wolverines have a judge on standby even though it’s Veterans Day Weekend.

Don’t be surprised if you see Harbaugh leading the No. 3 ranked Wolverines (9-0) out of the tunnel Saturday afternoon.

Here is the full statement from the Big Ten:

“The Big Ten Conference announced today that the University of Michigan has been found in violation of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy for conducting an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of the competition. Big Ten Conference Agreement 10.01 states in part that “The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials. As a penalty imposed on the institution, the University football team must compete without its Head Football Coach for the games remaining in the 2023 regular-season, effective immediately. This disciplinary action shall not preclude the University or its football team from having its Head Football Coach attend practices or other football team activities other than the game activities to which it applies. For clarity, the Head Football Coach shall not be present at the game venue on the dates of the games to which this disciplinary action applies. The Big Ten Conference will have no additional comment at this time.” Big Ten Conference

