Rockin’ for the Hungry aims to raise 1 million meals for Washtenaw families

Rolanda Logan of Food Gatherers and 107one's Kelly Brown during a Rockin' for the Hungry event.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Help feed Washtenaw County families this season by donating during the annual Rockin’ for the Hungry donation fundraiser.

The five-day event, from Thursday, Nov. 28 to Saturday, Dec. 2, will see volunteers, Food Gatherers staff and 107one radio personalities host a live radio broadcast from the 400 S. Maple Rd. Kroger location.

Community members can listen to participants freeze for a good cause while interviewing the event’s community partners and Food Gatherers staff, and donor-sponsored Power Hours, on 107.1 FM.

“Rockin’ for the Hungry is an opportunity for everyone to come together to fight hunger where we live,” said Food Gatherers President and CEO Eileen Spring in a release. “Food brings people together, especially this time of year. Your donation, no matter the size, sets the table for a happier and healthier new year for your neighbors facing hunger.”

During the event, donations will be matched by the Harold & Kay Peplau Family Fund, Kroger, and Power Hour Sponsors. Through the generous partners, a $5 donation will provide 20 meals to food-insecure children, adults, and seniors in our county.

In September, Food Gatherers officials said the nonprofit has seen a 93% increase in the number of families that it and its 140 community partners serve around Washtenaw County. Monthly food distribution levels are now at the same levels, or higher, than what Food Gatherers saw during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pandemic-era federal programs that helped address poverty and support food banks have expired, and high grocery prices make it difficult for people to afford their basic needs,” said Spring. “Donations made during Rockin’ will provide nutritious groceries and meals to anyone in need in our community, all year long.”

Here’s how to donate: