Ypsilanti woman charged with murder after stabbing at Pittsfield hotel

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 40-year-old Ypsilanti Township woman has been charged with murder after having been found at the scene of a fatal stabbing on Thursday, Nov 16.

Litara Sheila Jones was arraigned on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the 14A District Court after the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a charge of open murder, Pittsfield Township police said.

The charge is considered a felony with the potential of a lifelong prison sentence.

Police found Jones at the Days Inn on Carpenter Road while responding to reports of a stabbing. Jermaine Javon Wright, of Inkster, was found unconscious at the scene with a stab wound to the chest. The 43-year-old was taken to Trinity Health and later died.

Jones was taken into custody at the hotel. She was then evaluated at University of Michigan hospital before being taken to Washtenaw County Jail, officials said.

She was denied bond.

Anyone with information should contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4911. Tips can be made anonymously at 734-822-4958.