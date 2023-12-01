Feeling cold? Check out this list of Ann Arbor area warming centers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – With snow on the ground, it is officially cold enough for local wintertime warming shelters to open their doors to community members needing a safe place during the day.

Centers will be open around Washtenaw County at various times until March 31, 2024. No pre-registration is necessary.

Available hours and days are subject to change depending on the hosting center.

Here is where you can find daytime warming centers:

Location When Address Delonis Center (Weekends only) Nov. 13, 2023 - March 31, 2024 312 W. Huron St., Ann Arbor First Baptist Church (Mondays-Fridays) - Dec.18 - Dec. 29, 2023,

- Feb. 5-16, 2024:

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. 517 E. Washington St., Ann Arbor First Congregational Church

(Mondays-Fridays) Feb. 19 - March 1, 2024:

8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. 608 E. Williams St., Ann Arbor Journey of Faith

(Mondays-Fridays) - Dec. 4 -,Dec,. 15, 2023,

- March 4 - 29, 2023:

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. 1900 Manchester Rd., Ann Arbor St. Mary’s Student Parish

(Mondays-Fridays) Jan. 1 - Feb 2., 2024:

8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. 331 Thompson St., Ann Arbor Ypsilanti Freighthouse

(Mondays - Thursdays) Nov. 13, 2023 - March 31, 2024:

8 a.m.- 6 p.m. 100 Market Pl., Ypsilanti Zion Lutheran Church

(Mondays-Fridays) Nov. 13 - Dec. 1, 2023:

8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. 1501 W. Liberty St., Ann Arbor

Those experiencing homelessness who need overnight shelter should contact the Housing Access of Washtenaw County to get a referral to the overnight warming shelter at Delonis Center at 312 W. Huron St Nighttime shelter is available starting at 7 p.m. until March 31.

Learn more about local warming centers here.

Have questions? Check out this fact sheet on winter shelters.