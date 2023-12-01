Feeling cold? Check out this list of Ann Arbor area warming centers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – With snow on the ground, it is officially cold enough for local wintertime warming shelters to open their doors to community members needing a safe place during the day.
Centers will be open around Washtenaw County at various times until March 31, 2024. No pre-registration is necessary.
Available hours and days are subject to change depending on the hosting center.
Here is where you can find daytime warming centers:
|Location
|When
|Address
|Delonis Center (Weekends only)
|Nov. 13, 2023 - March 31, 2024
|312 W. Huron St., Ann Arbor
|First Baptist Church (Mondays-Fridays)
|- Dec.18 - Dec. 29, 2023,
- Feb. 5-16, 2024:
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|517 E. Washington St., Ann Arbor
|First Congregational Church
(Mondays-Fridays)
|Feb. 19 - March 1, 2024:
8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|608 E. Williams St., Ann Arbor
|Journey of Faith
(Mondays-Fridays)
|- Dec. 4 -,Dec,. 15, 2023,
- March 4 - 29, 2023:
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|1900 Manchester Rd., Ann Arbor
|St. Mary’s Student Parish
(Mondays-Fridays)
|Jan. 1 - Feb 2., 2024:
8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|331 Thompson St., Ann Arbor
|Ypsilanti Freighthouse
(Mondays - Thursdays)
|Nov. 13, 2023 - March 31, 2024:
8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
|100 Market Pl., Ypsilanti
|Zion Lutheran Church
(Mondays-Fridays)
|Nov. 13 - Dec. 1, 2023:
8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|1501 W. Liberty St., Ann Arbor
Those experiencing homelessness who need overnight shelter should contact the Housing Access of Washtenaw County to get a referral to the overnight warming shelter at Delonis Center at 312 W. Huron St Nighttime shelter is available starting at 7 p.m. until March 31.
Learn more about local warming centers here.
Have questions? Check out this fact sheet on winter shelters.