Worse than poison ivy: How to identify, report dangerous hogweed plant found in Michigan

Giant Hogweed has been found in counties around Michigan in recent years.

Funding to support the detection, identification, or control of Giant Hogweed is no longer available to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, which means it's up to residents to report and manage the dangerous plants.

According to EDDMapS, hogweed has been reported in several counties, including Oakland, Saginaw, Jackson, Branch, Calhoun, Eaton, Kent and Muskegon counties.

Here's some info on hogweed from MDARD:

Where does it come from?

Giant Hogweed was introduced into North America in the early 1900s. Its native range is Central Asia, although now it occurs throughout the United Kingdom, Australia, Europe, parts of Canada and the United States. It is suspected to have made its way into this country as an ornamental. Its size made it somewhat of an oddity and gardeners that wanted something unique imported it.

What's the risk to humans?

