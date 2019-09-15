Reactions to UAW national strike against General Motors

Members of the United Auto Workers union working at General Motors agreed Saturday night to stay on the job past a midnight deadline for a new contract, but remained on the verge of a strike.

DETROIT - Elected leaders and officials nationwide are reacting to the United Auto Workers national strike against General Motors.

During a media briefing Sunday morning, UAW officials announced a national strike against General Motors will begin at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

This is the nation's first auto strike in more than a decade. The UAW says its roughly 49,000 members will go on strike.

Read reactions to the national strike here:

"I support the UAW's decision to employ American workers' most serious tool to achieve a better deal. In its next contract with the UAW, GM must make as many jobs as possible permanent and full-time, ensure fair wages and good benefits for all employees, and assemble in the U.S. vehicles the company expects to sell in the U.S.

"I know that the union does not make the decision to strike lightly. I hope the strike will be brief and a resolution is reached quickly. I am optimistic the two sides can come together on a contract that accomplishes the twin goals of justice for workers and continuing success for GM. -- Democratic Michigan Congressman Andy Levin

"We presented a strong offer that improves wages, benefits and grows U.S. jobs in substantive ways and it is disappointing that the UAW leadership has chosen to strike at midnight tonight. We have negotiated in good faith and with a sense of urgency. Our goal remains to build a strong future for our employees and our business." -- General Motors

"UAW helped rebuild General Motors when they were near extinction, now they've reached record level profits. If GM refuses to give even an inch to help hard-working UAW members and their families then we'll see them on the picket lines tonight," -- UAW

"I am proud to support the UAW workers who are standing up to the greed of General Motors. General Motors is not a poor company. It is a company that received a $50 billion taxpayer bailout in 2008. It is a company which, over the last 4 years, spent $25 billion buying back its own stock and paying out dividends. It is a company that made over $4 billion in profits last year, paid nothing in federal income taxes and provided a huge compensation package for its CEO. Today, our message to General Motors is a simple one: End the greed, sit down with the UAW and work out an agreement that treats your workers with the respect and the dignity they deserve." -- U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.