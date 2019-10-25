UAW-GM contract vote results due today -- follow updates here

DETROIT - Friday is the 40th day of the United Auto Workers union's national strike against General Motors.

It's the day final votes from UAW members across the state of Michigan and the rest of the country will be tallied. Members are being asked to vote on the tentative contract agreement with GM. We expect to learn if the deal has been approved by Friday evening.

The International UAW set the deadline for all votes to be tallied by 4 p.m. Friday.

They are expected to make an announcement on the fate of the deal by 5 p.m. Friday.

A simple majority is all that's needed to ratify the contract.

Things could be back up and running at plants right away. Skilled trades workers likely will be called back to work as soon as possible -- possibly this weekend.

Across the country a handful of plants have rejected the contract. However, in Michigan, members in Flint, Lansing, Saginaw and Warren have passed the vote. Members in Metro Detroit were voting on Thursday.

The national strike officially started at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 15. Nearly 50,000 workers at GM plants across the country are on strike for fair wages, affordable health care, a greater share of profits, job security and a defined path to permanent employment for temporary workers.

At the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant, there was a lot riding on this contract -- a product, first and foremost. As part of the deal, GM is putting an electric pickup truck at the plant that will likely lead to other electric SUVs over time.

"I thought it was a good deal. I thought it was fair," Gregory Frost said.

When UAW Local 22 went to the ballot box on Thursday, members had an incentive to approve the deal. They found out it passed Thursday night with a 77% approval.

A couple of Metro Detroit locals will weigh in on the contract Friday. UAW Local 5960 represents the Orion Assembly Plant where they build the Chevrolet Sonic and Bolt. There are 750 members voting there.

Also, there are 75 votes at UAW Local 174 -- the Ypsilanti service parts operation by Willow Run Airport.

Workers have been walking the picket line for 40 days, the longest strike at GM since the 1970s.

"I'm surprised for as long as we've been out here, that we didn't make better gains for the new hires. I'm just disappointed for them," James Foulks said.

Tiered pay and the length of time for temporary workers to become full time have been sticking points. The $11,000 signing bonus, raises and no change to GM's luxury health care packages were all big wins for the union.

