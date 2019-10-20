Union members review UAW-GM tentative agreement

DETROIT - The United Auto Workers General Motors tentative agreement is getting mixed reviews from union members.

Ratification meetings for UAW-GM members started Saturday. Union members will vote on the deal throughout the week. Ballots expected to be turned in by Friday, Oct. 25.

Union leaders approved a tentative agreement Thursday. Now it is up to members to vote on the measure.

The major development could end the more than month long strike, which will continue during the voting process.

A proposed tentative agreement between the UAW and GM was announced 31 days into the strike.

You can view a summary of the tentative agreement on the UAW's website here.

For the strike to end a majority of union members must vote to ratify the deal.

The tentative agreement includes signing bonuses to new employees and pay increases to current ones.

It will also reopen the Detroit-Hamtramck plant, but leave the Lordstown, Ohio plant closed. There is word that the Detroit-Hamtramck plant will be retooled for a new product.

The national strike officially started at 11:59 p.m., Sept. 15. Nearly 50,000 workers at GM plants across the country are on strike for fair wages, affordable healthcare, share of ProfitsJob Security, and a defined path to permanent seniority for temporary workers.

