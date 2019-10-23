UAW tentative agreement approved in Toledo, voted down in Tennessee

United Auto Workers chapters across the country have begun counting union member votes on the tentative agreement with General Motors that was approved by union leaders Oct. 16.
MORE INFORMATION: UAW-GM strike timeline
Local 1853 in Spring Hill, Tenn. has voted down the agreement (51% to 49%) while Local 14 in Toledo has approved it.
Metro Detroit chapters plan to hold their votes Thursday, a day before votes are due. An announcement is expected by 4 p.m. Friday.
Union members will continue to strike during the voting process.
A summary of the tentative agreement is available on the UAW website.
More UAW-GM strike coverage:
- Union members begin voting process on UAW-GM tentative agreement
- UAW strike against General Motors to continue during voting process
- UAW-GM strike: A timeline of events
- Former UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk pleads guilty in federal fraud case
- What's in the proposed UAW-GM tentative agreement
- Union members review UAW-GM tentative agreement
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.