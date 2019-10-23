UAW tentative agreement approved in Toledo, voted down in Tennessee

United Auto Workers chapters across the country have begun counting union member votes on the tentative agreement with General Motors that was approved by union leaders Oct. 16.

Local 1853 in Spring Hill, Tenn. has voted down the agreement (51% to 49%) while Local 14 in Toledo has approved it.

Metro Detroit chapters plan to hold their votes Thursday, a day before votes are due. An announcement is expected by 4 p.m. Friday.

Union members will continue to strike during the voting process.

A summary of the tentative agreement is available on the UAW website.

